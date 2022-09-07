WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Young Man near Tubas

A Palestinian young man was killed by Israeli gunfire on Wednesday morning, in the refugee camp of al-Fara’a, near the occupied West Bank city of Tubas, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Younis Ghassan Tayeh, 21, was killed after Israeli forces directly shot him in the heart during a military raid on the refugee camp.

The moment 21-year-old Younis Ghassan Tayeh was killed by Israeli forces in the refugee camp of Al-Fara'a, near #Tubas. The Palestinian Ministry of Health says that #Israeli forces shot him in the heart. pic.twitter.com/hrd13hG64H — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 7, 2022

Clashes broke out as Israeli soldiers broke into several houses and fired sound and tear gas bombs, in addition to live ammunition.

WAFA correspondent said that the Israeli forces also detained two youths from the city.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)