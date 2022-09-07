WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Young Man near Tubas

Younis Ghassan Tayeh, 21, was killed by Isreali forces near Tubas. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian young man was killed by Israeli gunfire on Wednesday morning, in the refugee camp of al-Fara’a, near the occupied West Bank city of Tubas, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that Younis Ghassan Tayeh, 21, was killed after Israeli forces directly shot him in the heart during a military raid on the refugee camp.

Clashes broke out as Israeli soldiers broke into several houses and fired sound and tear gas bombs, in addition to live ammunition.

WAFA correspondent said that the Israeli forces also detained two youths from the city.

