Israeli Court Rejects Appeal for Early Release of Hunger-Striking Prisoner Kayed Fasfous

An Israeli military court yet again rejected on Thursday an appeal for early release filed on behalf of Palestinian detainee Kayed Fasfous.

Fasfous, who has been on a hunger strike for 64 days in protest of his detention without charges or trial, was moved last week by the Israeli prison authorities from the Ashkelon Prison to the Ramla Prison clinic due to a severe health setback.

The Committee for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs expressed deep concern over the court’s decision, considering it a de facto death sentence for Fasfous, especially given the prolonged duration of his hunger strike and the imminent risks to his life.

The committee directly held the Israeli authorities responsible for Fasfous’ life, calling for immediate intervention to save his life and put an end to the grave injustice represented in his continued unfair detention.

On October 3, the Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association Addameer submitted an urgent appeal to UN special procedures on Fasfous’ continued arbitrary administrative detention.

Fasfous, a 34-year-old resident of Dura, was re-detained by Israeli authorities on May 2 and put under administrative detention, without charges or trial.

Fasfous is a former prisoner who had spent approximately seven years in Israeli prisons.

(PC, WAFA)