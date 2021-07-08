WATCH: Mother and Three Kids Left Homeless as Israel Destroys House of Prisoner

Israeli occupation forces this morning destroyed the house of Palestinian prisoner Muntaser Shalaby, in the village of Turmus Ayya in the northwest of Ramallah.

Eyewitnesses said a large number of Israeli occupation troops raided the village at night and an Israeli army engineering unit planted explosives in the house.

هتافات عائلة الأسير منتصر شلبي بعد قيام جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بتفجير منزلها في ترمسعيا برام الله .🇵🇸⚠️ pic.twitter.com/2zliBWmxzX — غزة الآن – Gaza Now #عاجل 🚨 (@GazaNownews) July 8, 2021

Following the demolition, scores of Palestinians protested against the presence and actions of occupation forces in the village.

Two weeks ago, the Israeli Supreme Court upheld the decision to destroy the prisoner’s house after rejecting a petition submitted by his wife who lived in the house along with their three children.

Shalaby was accused by Israel of carrying out a drive-by shooting in the occupied West Bank on 2 May, killing and wounding two Israelis before he was arrested.

The moment the house of the bomber of the Za'atara operation, the captive Montaser Shalaby, was detonated in Turmusaya a while ago They blew up his house and displaced his family to put pressure on him in prison and we moved out pic.twitter.com/tUI9ulQG1U — Palestinian Cyber (@PalestiniaCyber) July 8, 2021

The prisoner, his wife and his children are American citizens. His wife has told AP that she lived in the house alone with their children while her husband lived in New Mexico.

The US has previously called for Israel to stop this punitive measure, which is being described by rights groups as a form of collective punishment.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)