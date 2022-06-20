Jewish Settlers Assault Palestinian Shepherds in Jordan Valley

Jewish settlers on Monday assaulted Palestinian shepherds and forced them to leave the pastures in the northern Jordan Valley, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Aref Daraghmeh, a human rights defender, told WAFA that Jewish settlers chased and attempted to attack the shepherds who were herding their sheep east of Khillet Makhoul and forced them to leave the pastures that are close to their tents.

Nearly 7% of Area C, the West Bank under full Israeli control, is now roamed by settler shepherds who have pushed out local Palestinians during a massive expansion over the last five years.

From a very interesting trip to the Jordan Valley last week:https://t.co/7AKJ8mkvzN — Bethan McKernan (@mck_beth) June 20, 2022

Settlers occasionally assault shepherds, release their dogs to attack the sheep, and then call the Israeli forces to detain the shepherds for long hours in an attempt to seize their lands and kick them out of them in favor of settlement expansion.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)