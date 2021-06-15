Tensions Rise ahead of Far-Right Israeli ‘Flag March’ through Jerusalem (LIVE BLOG)

June 15, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Israel has deployed 2,000 officers to secure the ‘flag march’ in the occupied city of Jerusalem. (Photo: via Eye on Palestine Twitter page)

Around 70,000 far-right Israelis are expected to take part on Tuesday in the march that risks reigniting tensions with Palestinians and poses an early test for Israel’s new government.

Calling the march a “provocation”, Palestinians called for “Day of Rage” protests in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Tue, June 15, 4:20 PM (GMT +3)

Dozens of Palestinians suffocate by teargas as Israeli forces attack Palestinians demonstrating in protest of Israel’s flag march planned in occupied Jerusalem later today.

Tue, June 15, 4:00 PM (GMT +3)

Palestinian activists reportedly launched balloons and kites from the Gaza Strip towards areas in southern Israel.

Tue, June 15, 3:35 PM (GMT +3)

Israel has deployed Iron Dome missile batteries in order to thwart any potential rocket attack from the Gaza Strip as the new right-wing government approves a provocative far-right “Flag March” expected to take place on Tuesday in Jerusalem, Israeli state broadcaster Kan has reported.

Tue, June 15, 2:35 PM (GMT +3)

Israeli police says it will deploy 2,000 forces to provide protection for participants in the planned “flag march” across occupied East Jerusalem.

Tue, June 15, 2:35 PM (GMT +3)

Hamas spokesman Mohammed Hamadeh said mediators had been in contact with Palestinian armed groups in recent days to appeal to them “not to engage in a military escalation on the basis of the march”.

“All options remain on the table, however,” said Hamadeh.

Tue, June 15, 2:30 PM (GMT +3)

Jewish settlers begin to gather for the march.

Heavily armed paramilitary border police and other forces patrolled the streets of the city, set up checkpoints, and blocked off roads throughout East Jerusalem.

Iron barriers were placed outside the entrance to Damascus Gate.

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound since morning to prevent settlers from trying to enter. Busloads came from inside Israel.

(WAFA, PC, Agencies, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.