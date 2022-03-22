Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Commuters, Vehicles in West Bank

Jewish settlers on Tuesday attacked Palestinian commuters traveling on northern West Bank roads causing damage to their cars, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local activist Ghassan Daghlas said that Jewish settlers threw stones at Palestinian vehicles near the villages of Burqa and al-Masoudieh, northwest of Nablus damaging some vehicles and threatening the life of their passengers.

Colonial israeli settlers punctured the tires of several Palestinian-owned cars in the industrial zone in Al-Bireh, at dawn today. pic.twitter.com/Vzau0W63DW — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) March 22, 2022

Daghlas also said that residents in the two villages confronted the settlers and forced them to leave the area.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

🇵🇸 Keep your eyes on Palestine right now. Settler violence, backed by the Israeli apartheid state, is continuing to escalate under media silence. On Christmas, Israeli settlers and military injured 247 Palestinian people in Burqa, Nablus—part of ongoing anti-Palestinian attacks. https://t.co/3lGfS4fS1R — #SaveSilwan #SaveSheikhJarrah USCPR (@USCPR_) December 26, 2021

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)