Islamic Jihad Warns Israel over Possible Death of Hunger Striker Khader Adnan

The Islamic Jihad said in a statement on Wednesday that Israel will pay the price if Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan dies while in detention, the Middle East Monitor reported.

“Israel is fully responsible for the life of the captive Khader Adnan,” the movement’s national relations head, Khaled Al-Batsh, said in the statement.

Al-Batsh urged all parties to make efforts in order “to continue pressuring the Israeli occupation to end [Adnan’s] suffering before it is too late.”

“The Israeli attempts to circumvent and mislead by presenting fake indictments, through which it seeks to issue an unfair Israeli judicial ruling, constitute an open conspiracy aimed at distancing Adnan from his people, his family, and his relatives,” Al-Batsh said, stressing that such attempts would “fail with Adnan’s steadfastness and will”

Adnan has been on a hunger strike for 74 days in protest against his arbitrary detention by Israel. His lawyer said that his strike was “threatening his life.”

The 44-year-old, from the town of Arraba, in the northern West Bank district of Jenin, was detained on February 5 and immediately went on hunger strike in protest against his illegal detention.

(PC, MEMO)