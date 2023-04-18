In Photos: Palestine Chronicle Joins Laylat al-Qadr Celebrations in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Muslims throughout the world celebrated Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Destiny), which is believed to fall on the 27th day of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Palestinian Muslims joined that celebration, where they gathered in mosques in large numbers, breaking the fast together and praying until dawn.

The Palestine Chronicle joined the Muslim faithful in the Great Omari Mosque in Gaza City on Monday, April 17, as they prayed special Ramadan prayers, known as Taraweeh.

Laylat-al-Qadr is otherwise known as the Night of Destiny and is considered to be the Islamic calendar’s Holiest eve.

During this night, Muslims believe that Angel Jibril revealed the Holy Qur’an’s first verses to Prophet Muhammad.

This night falls within Ramadan’s final 10 days, and although the exact date is unidentified, it is commonly thought of as the Holy month’s 27th day.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)