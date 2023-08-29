Israeli Defense Minister Gallant Calls on UN to Act against Iran, Hezbollah

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday that the United Nations should act against a potential escalation caused by Iran and Hezbollah, Israeli media reported.

According to the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post, “Gallant made this statement during a meeting that was also attended by Israel’s ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan as well as other military and diplomatic officials.”

Last week, Gallant had blamed Iran for the increase of Palestinian shooting operations targeting Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Following a Palestinian attack that killed a settler and wounded another near the occupied Palestinian city of Al-Khalil (Hebron) on August 21, the Israeli minister said that “Iran is looking for any way to harm the citizens of Israel.”

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have risen in recent months, with Hezbollah having erected two tents in the Shebaa Farms area in response to Israel’s construction of a fence around the nearby town of Ghajar.

The Shebaa Farms is Arab land occupied by Israel.

The border has remained largely quiet since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, but observers believe that the dispute around Ghajar and the Shebaa Farms could ignite another conflict.

(The Palestine Chronicle)