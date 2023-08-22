Israel Blames Tehran as Palestinian Resistance Escalates in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel was quick to blame Iran for funding the latest two attacks in Huwwara, near Nablus and Al-Khalil in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli occupation army announced last night the arrest of the two Palestinians suspected in carrying out an attack near the Palestinian city of Al-Khalil (Hebron).

The attack resulted in the death of a settler and the serious injury of another settler.

The Israeli military statement said that joint forces from the army, the Shin Bet internal security service and the special forces of the Border Police, known as Al-Yamam, arrested the two Palestinians.

It claims that the two are related, and that a rifle used in the attack was seized.

It further alleged that the two had confessed to their ties to the militant operation and are currently being integrated at a Shin Bet detention center.

Blaming Iran

For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran and those he described as “its followers” of being behind “the terrorist attack in Hebron,” Al Jazeera Net reported.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant had previously said that efforts were being made at the highest levels to put an end to what he described as the changing reality on the ground because of Iranian funding of the Palestinian Resistance.

He claimed that Iran is sending weapons “in all directions” in the region to harm Israeli citizens.

