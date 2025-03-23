Israeli Drone Targets Vehicle in South Lebanon, Escalates Aggression

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli drone strikes and air raids in south Lebanon kill and injure several people as tensions rise. Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls for international pressure to stop Israeli attacks.

An Israeli drone launched a strike on Sunday morning targeting a vehicle in south Lebanon, following an escalating wave of Israeli airstrikes in the region. Lebanon’s Foreign Minister, Yusuf Raji, urged international pressure on Israel to restore calm and end its ongoing attacks on the country.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that a guided missile struck a vehicle in the town of Aita al-Shab, resulting in reported injuries.

Earlier, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health confirmed the deaths of seven people and 40 injuries from Israeli airstrikes on various southern and eastern regions of Lebanon. Another round of airstrikes hit southern Lebanon overnight, killing one person and injuring others in the cities of Tyre and Bekaa Valley.

BREAKING: Israel is dropping bombs on Lebanese families in the middle of the night in Tyre, South Lebanon—an ancient city that has stood for over 4,000 years. This is a crime against humanity. This is terrorism. pic.twitter.com/5P1BA37Sg9 — sarah (@sahouraxo) March 22, 2025

Israel’s military launched two major waves of airstrikes after a missile was fired from south Lebanon at the northern Israeli settlement of Metulla. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the operations as a response, though Hezbollah denied any responsibility.

Missiles from Lebanon

On Saturday morning, the Israeli military claimed to have intercepted three missiles fired from Lebanon toward the Metulla settlement, which prompted Israeli airstrikes across multiple Lebanese regions, causing casualties.

Hezbollah denied any involvement in the missile launch and emphasized that it is committed to maintaining the ceasefire in south Lebanon. A senior source within the group said Hezbollah officially announces any actions it takes against Israeli forces and assured that it supports the Lebanese state’s efforts to handle current tensions.

Israeli officials, including David Azoulay, the head of the Metulla settlement council, expressed dissatisfaction with the ceasefire agreement, criticizing it as unfavorable for Israel. Azoulay stressed the need to eliminate Hezbollah and other resistance groups in Lebanon, asserting that Iran’s regional influence should not undermine Israel’s security.

Violations of Ceasefire Agreement

Meanwhile, Lebanese Foreign Minister Yusuf Raji called for international efforts to halt Israel’s repeated violations of the ceasefire and the ongoing attacks on Lebanese territories. He requested urgent intervention from Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaya Kallas.

Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Manasseh stated that Lebanon rejected a return to the situation before the November ceasefire and emphasized Lebanon’s firm stance against Israel’s ongoing provocations, especially along its southern and eastern borders.

Lebanon’s military has opened investigations into the recent missile launches from southern Lebanon. Additionally, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri urged the Lebanese army, judicial authorities, and the ceasefire monitoring committee to investigate the situation and hold Israel accountable for its actions.

Since the beginning of Israel’s offensive on Lebanon on October 8, 2023, which escalated into a wide-scale war in September 2024, more than 4,000 people have been killed, and nearly 17,000 injured, including many children and women. Over 1.4 million people have been displaced.

Despite a ceasefire agreement in November 2024, Israel has violated it 1,263 times, leading to at least 100 deaths and over 300 injuries. Additionally, Israel has failed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon, occupying key strategic areas as stipulated in the agreement.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen, AJA)