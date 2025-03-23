Yemeni Missile Halts Air Traffic at Ben Gurion as US Strikes Pound Yemen

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ansarallah forces have intensified missile strikes on Israel and US warships as air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport is disrupted.

Air activity at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, was completely halted on Sunday morning after sirens sounded in central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, due to a missile launched from Yemen.

The Israeli military claimed the missile was intercepted, marking the fifth missile operation carried out by Yemen targeting Israel this week, according to Israeli media.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, had previously warned that Ben Gurion Airport was no longer safe for air traffic, declaring it a target until the war on Gaza ends.

This statement followed a missile attack that temporarily suspended air traffic at the airport for half an hour. Ansarallah military spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed the operation was successful.

On March 18, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Ansarallah movement, reaffirmed their commitment to escalating their operations against Israel.

In a message to the Palestinian people, he emphasized, “You are not alone,” and underscored that “there is no alternative to bearing responsibility in confronting and resisting the Israeli enemy.”

Al-Houthi warned that if Israel succeeded in eliminating the Palestinian cause, it would expand its actions to other countries without restraint.

Moreover, on Sunday, Saree confirmed that the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and other US warships in the Red Sea were targeted by Ansarallah forces using missiles and drones.

This was the fifth time Ansarallah had announced targeting the Truman carrier since intensive US airstrikes began over a week ago.

Ansarallah has continued its support for Gaza and its people. Yemen has recently re-established a naval ban on shipments to Israeli ports when Israel blocked humanitarian aid entries into Gaza and refused to engage in the second phase of ceasefire negotiations.

In response, the United States and the United Kingdom renewed their strikes on Sanaa, largely targeting civilian infrastructure.

Meanwhile, US airstrikes continued in Yemen, hitting several areas, including the port of Al-Salif, the Majzar district in Marib, and the Sahar and Kitaf districts in Saada. These raids also targeted Al Hudaydah International Airport. In coordination with the US, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen stated that there was full cooperation on these attacks.

US President Donald Trump ordered a major offensive against Ansarallah in response to their continued strikes on Israeli sites and ships in the Red Sea, a direct retaliation for the continuation of Israel’s war on Gaza. However, Ansarallah vowed not to relent in its support for Gaza, further escalating its operations despite US and Israeli strikes.

As of Thursday evening, reports indicated that US airstrikes had killed 79 people and wounded over 100, including women and children, with Ansarallah vowing to continue its actions until the war on Gaza ends.

(PC, AJA, Al-Mayadeen)