At least five Palestinians, including a photojournalist, were injured by Israeli forces today during the weekly protest against illegal Jewish settlement construction, in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the northern occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Morad Shtewi, coordinator of the popular resistance in the village, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers attacked the protesters by rubber-coated rounds and teargas, injuring five of them, including Nedal Shtayyeh who works as a photojournalist with Xinhua Agency. The injured were treated at the scene.

Protest in Kafr Kaddum Indigenous resistance often looks like this: Native people protesting against the heavy hand of the Nation-State. While the state has expensive weapons, the local communities have sticks, stones, and their will. Protests in Kafr Kaddum Posted by Good Shepherd Collective on Saturday, February 15, 2020

For years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been protesting every Friday against illegal Jewish settlements, and to call on Israeli authorities to reopen the village’s main road which has been sealed off by the occupation authorities since 2002.

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)