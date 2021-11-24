Jewish Settlers Open Fire on Palestinian Homes, Attack Cars near Nablus (VIDEO)

Jewish settlers have ramped up attacks against Palestinians throughout the West Bank. (Photo: via Activestills.org)

Jewish settlers on Tuesday attacked with live fire and stones Palestinian residents and their homes, near the entrance to the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, told WAFA that dozens of settlers sneaked their way into the village of Burqa, and opened fire on Palestinian homes.

Settlers reportedly opened fire at residents’ homes, spurring clashes with Palestinians attempting to defend their neighborhood.

Jewish settlers further attacked Palestinian vehicles driving on Nablus-Jenin with stones, causing damages to several cars.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

