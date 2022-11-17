Israeli Forces Arrest 12-Year-Old Palestinian Boy at His School

The Israeli occupation forces on Thursday detained a 12-year-old boy at his school in the village of Zubeidat, near Jericho, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The boy’s mother told WAFA that Israeli soldiers broke into the Zubeidat school and detained her son, Ammar.

She said that school staff and teachers failed in their attempts to prevent the soldiers from detaining her son.

Israel has detained 6,000 Palestinians since the start of this year, including 141 women and 739 children, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club.

