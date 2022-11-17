Israeli Forces Arrest 12-Year-Old Palestinian Boy at His School

November 17, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces regularly raid schools in occupied West Bank. (Photo: via QNN)

The Israeli occupation forces on Thursday detained a 12-year-old boy at his school in the village of Zubeidat, near Jericho, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The boy’s mother told WAFA that Israeli soldiers broke into the Zubeidat school and detained her son, Ammar.

She said that school staff and teachers failed in their attempts to prevent the soldiers from detaining her son.

Israel has detained 6,000 Palestinians since the start of this year, including 141 women and 739 children, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*