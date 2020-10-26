Israeli Forces Arrest 13 Palestinians, Including Cancer Patient

Israeli occupation forces today detained 13 Palestinians, including a cancer patient, from various parts of the occupied territories, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

In Bethlehem in the south of the West Bank, Israeli soldiers arrested 46-year-old Nidal Abu Ahour, a former prisoner who is suffering from cancer and kidney failure and who was released from prison in July after a serious deterioration in his health.

Another Palestinian was detained from Bethlehem, said PPS.

In the district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), also in the south of the West Bank, a military raid in al-Tabaqa village, west of the city, resulted in the detention of two people.

PPS said in a statement that Israeli forces rounded up four Palestinians after storming their houses in Jenin city in the north of the West Bank.

Maher al-Akhras is more than two months into hunger strike against administrative detention – arbitrary arrest and imprisonment without charge or trial. Israel uses this abusive policy against Palestinians systematically, in violation of international law. https://t.co/yTK3W3Vep5 — War on Want (@WarOnWant) October 20, 2020

In Nablus district, the Israeli military raided Sebastia village, ransacked three houses and detained a resident.

In Ramallah and al-Bireh district, soldiers detained two former prisoners.

In Jerusalem district, forces detained two Palestinians in separate raids in the East Jerusalem neighborhoods of Isawiyya and al-Tur.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)