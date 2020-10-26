Israeli Forces Arrest 13 Palestinians, Including Cancer Patient

October 26, 2020 News, Slider
Nidal Abu Ahour, suffering from cancer and kidney failure, was rearrested by Israeli forces. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces today detained 13 Palestinians, including a cancer patient, from various parts of the occupied territories, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

In Bethlehem in the south of the West Bank, Israeli soldiers arrested 46-year-old Nidal Abu Ahour, a former prisoner who is suffering from cancer and kidney failure and who was released from prison in July after a serious deterioration in his health.

Another Palestinian was detained from Bethlehem, said PPS.

In the district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), also in the south of the West Bank, a military raid in al-Tabaqa village, west of the city, resulted in the detention of two people.

PPS said in a statement that Israeli forces rounded up four Palestinians after storming their houses in Jenin city in the north of the West Bank.

In Nablus district, the Israeli military raided Sebastia village, ransacked three houses and detained a resident.

In Ramallah and al-Bireh district, soldiers detained two former prisoners.

In Jerusalem district, forces detained two Palestinians in separate raids in the East Jerusalem neighborhoods of Isawiyya and al-Tur.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

