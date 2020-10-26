UNRWA in Urgent Need of $130m to Deal with Budget Deficit

UNRWA educates Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and the West Bank (Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) urgently needs $130 million to cover its budget deficit for this year, spokesman Kazem Abu-Khalaf said yesterday.

Speaking to Palestine Voice radio, Abu-Khalaf said the money is needed to help UNRWA continue offering basic health, education, and relief services.

He reiterated the continuous efforts being exerted by the organization in order to raise the funds needed to deal with its financial crisis.

Abu-Khalaf said that UNRWA is planning to coordinate with donor states in the coming years in order to afford a predictable budget which would guarantee the retention of its basic services.

