UNRWA in Urgent Need of $130m to Deal with Budget Deficit

UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) urgently needs $130 million to cover its budget deficit for this year, spokesman Kazem Abu-Khalaf said yesterday.

Speaking to Palestine Voice radio, Abu-Khalaf said the money is needed to help UNRWA continue offering basic health, education, and relief services.

One thing that hasn't changed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is how important support from parents/caretakers is for adapted modalities of going #backtolearning! 📝 We work with parents/caretakers to ensure that they have the tools they need to provide that guidance. https://t.co/YZjMzGAlw3 — UNRWA (@UNRWA) October 23, 2020

He reiterated the continuous efforts being exerted by the organization in order to raise the funds needed to deal with its financial crisis.

Abu-Khalaf said that UNRWA is planning to coordinate with donor states in the coming years in order to afford a predictable budget which would guarantee the retention of its basic services.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)