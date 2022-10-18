Israeli Analyst Says Lions’ Den’ is among ‘Dangerous Challenges’ Facing Israel

The recently-formed Lion’s Den armed Palestinian group is among the “dangerous challenges” facing Israel, an Israeli analyst said on Monday.

Michael Milstein, the Head of the Palestinian Studies Forum at Moshe Dayan Centre for Middle Eastern and African Studies, pointed out that most of the members of the group were born 20 years ago.

“This means that they do not remember the Second [Al-Aqsa] Intifada like their fathers,” he said.

Milstein noted that these youths have no affiliation with political parties.

“It is the internet which gives them an existential space. However, although the members are very few in number the group has a very wide impact on the Palestinian street, mainly among young people.”

According to Milstein, the Lions’ Den poses three challenges to Israel. First, it continues to harm the Israeli occupation forces and settlers. Second, it has no organizational connections. And finally, “the most dangerous threat” is the possibility of Hamas sponsoring the group, against which the PA has apparently started to take action.

Speaking to All Israel News, Milstein expressed his concern that this resistance phenomenon might move to the mixed cities in Israel.

“Right now, the situation is quite limited to the northern parts of the West Bank and to all kinds of independent cells. But I think the last two or three days have shown the potential of this conflict to spread to other places in and outside of the West Bank.”

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)