WATCH: Israeli Undercover Forces Kill Palestinian Man in Al-Bireh Raid

Undercover Israeli forces dawn Tuesday killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank city of al-Bireh, according to medical sources.

Undercover Israeli forces, known as Mista’arvim, sneaked their way into Umm Al Sharayet neighborhood, where they shot and killed a young man identified as Ahmad Jamil Fahd, and left him to bleed to death.

This is the last time ever for this Palestinian mother to touch or hug her dear son, because he (Ahmed al-Fahed) was shot and killed in cold blood by Israeli undercover forces in al-Bireh city today. pic.twitter.com/tkQTWfcpE6 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 25, 2021

Speaking in an interview with Voice of Palestine radio, Director of the Palestine Medical Complex, Ahmad al-Bitawi, confirmed that the body of Fahd, a resident of Am’ari refugee camp, east of Ramallah city, was rushed to the medical facility.

The killing of Fahd came several hours following the killing of a 17-year-old teen by Israeli police near the French Hill Jewish settlement in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Ahmad Jamil al Fahd was killed this morning by under cover Israeli forces in al Amari refugee camp in Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/qATPcvAN3s — Dr. Yara Hawari د. يارا هواري (@yarahawari) May 25, 2021

Israeli police fired multiple gunshots towards Zuhdi al-Tawil several times near the tram stop after he purportedly carried out a stabbing attack, killing him.

The killings came following weeks of simmering tensions, confrontations, and sweeping detention raids across the occupied Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, and the Palestinian towns and cities in Israel, with tensions mounting over the Israeli occupation authorities’ decision to ban people from sitting on the stairs outside Bab al-Amoud, encroachments upon Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, including settler intrusions during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

The tensions further escalated following the forced expulsions of Palestinian families from their houses in Sheikh Jarrah and the 11-day Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which killed some 280 Palestinians, including 70 children and 40 women, and wounded over 8,500 others and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Strip.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)