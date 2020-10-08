Israeli Authorities Issue Entry Ban for Jerusalem Fatah Official

Israeli occupation authorities today banned a Fatah official from entry into the occupied West Bank for three months, according to said.

The authorities banned the secretary of the Fatah movement in Issawiya Yasser Darwish from entering the West Bank for three months.

The Israeli occupation forces detained 42 Palestinian residents of the Issawiya neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem since the start of this month. pic.twitter.com/FZxZbYFFNU — 16th October Group/ Palestine (@16thOctoberGr) October 7, 2020

Darwish was detained by Israeli Intelligence on the main road artery and transferred to al-Maskoubiya detention and interrogation facility earlier today.

He said that he was accused of attending an anti-normalization festival organized by Fatah in the Jerusalem-district town of Anata, noting that he was released on the condition of being banned from entering the West Bank for three months and severing contact with the Palestinian leadership.

More than 40 Palestinian residents of the Issawiya neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem have been arrested since Septemberhttps://t.co/s8vPY8bxWJ — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) October 8, 2020

Darwish was detained several times before and was banned from his home for days.

Israeli police crackdown on any Palestinian official activity in Jerusalem as part of Israel’s aim to eradicate any manifestation of Palestinian political presence and identity, and frequently detains officials and activists from the city, which it occupied along the rest of the West Bank in June 1967.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)