PA Forces Attack Jenin Mourners, Wound Several – Israel Assassinates Three

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Authority forces attacked a funeral procession in the town of Jenin, in the northern West Bank, wounding five, including one who was shot in the head.

The clashes began when Palestinians attempted to bury three people who were targeted in an Israeli strike earlier in the day.

The three were in their car when it was hit by an Israeli missile.

Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces open fire on mourners taking part in the funeral procession of three Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike earlier today in Jenin. pic.twitter.com/P7bPE9f2Vy — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 20, 2024

Residents who were on their way to bury the latest victims were reportedly attacked by PA security police.

The protesters were chanting against the Palestinian Authority accusing it of collaborating with Israel, while demanding the freeing of Palestinian political prisoners from PA prisons.

BREAKING: Initial reports indicate two Palestinians are reported killed in the Israeli airstrike targeting two vehicles in Jenin, the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/33ZX24Zc55 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 20, 2024

In recent months, but especially since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, the PA has accelerated its arrest campaigns of Palestinians accused by Israel of belonging to the Resistance.

Clashes in Jenin continued into the evening hours.

Al-Jazeera correspondents in Jenin said that there are direct clashes between Palestinian fighters and PA police, stationed in the PA’s building near the Jenin refugee camp.

CCTV footage documenting the bombing by Israeli drones of a private vehicle this evening in Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank, resulting in the killing of three Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/VR2ICWjqMs — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 20, 2024

The correspondent, Laith Ajjar, said that the PA is opening fire directly towards the camp.

Israel has raided the Jenin town and its refugee camp almost daily in recent months, often resulting in the killing and wounding of Palestinians.

Palestinians believe that the PA is directly involved in suppressing the Resistance in the camp, which has escalated particularly since Israel launched a war on Gaza nearly six months ago.

Israel too has escalated the nature of its attacks on the camp, now resorting to direct air strikes and suicide drones, targetting Palestinian homes and cars in the camp.

This is a developing story.

(The Palestine Chronicle)