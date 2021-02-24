UN Humanitarian Coordinator Calls on Israel to Halt Demolition Policy

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, Lynn Hastings, today called on Israel to halt all demolitions of Palestinian homes and possessions.

Lynn also urged Israel to allow the humanitarian community to provide shelter, food and water to the vulnerable Palestinian communities living in Area C of the occupied West Bank, which is under Israeli military control.

Statement by Lynn Hastings, the #Humanitarian Coordinator for the occupied #Palestinian territory, on the demolitions at Humsa – Al Bqai’a: https://t.co/gDMRbBhXk7 pic.twitter.com/TtXU2vG1yE — OCHA oPt (Palestine) (@ochaopt) February 24, 2021

Hastings’ statement came a day after visiting the community of Humsa al-Baqaia, in the northern Jordan Valley, where the homes and belongings of the families living there were either demolished or seized by Israel five times in the last month in an effort to drive them out of their homes and lands.

Tents, food, water tanks and fodder for the community’s livestock have all been confiscated despite repeated calls by the international community for these actions to stop in accordance with international law, said Hastings.

UN: Israel's demolition of Palestinian homes in Humsa 'raises a real risk of forcible transfer' https://t.co/8FnCtx0Ldb — Joe Catron 🇵🇸 #ICC4Israel (@jncatron) February 24, 2021

“As we have noted previously, situations where communities are put under pressure to move raises a real risk of forcible transfer,” said the Humanitarian Coordinator.

“Although the Humsa al-Baqaia community has exhausted its recourse through the domestic legal process, in accordance with international law, the Israeli authorities should immediately halt all further demolitions of Palestinian homes and possessions, allow the humanitarian community to provide shelter, food and water to this most vulnerable group and these people to remain in their homes,” concluded the statement.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)