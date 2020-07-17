Israeli Forces Arrest Leading Palestinian Astrophysicist

Israeli forces Thursday evening detained a leading Palestinian astrophysicist at the entrance of the town of Anata, near Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli soldiers ordered Imad Barghouthi, a 56-year-old astrophysics professor who lectures at Al-Quds University in occupied East Jerusalem, out of his vehicle, and arrested him at the entrance of the town.

The Israeli occupation has detained Al-Quds University astrophysics professor Imad Barghouti, 52, at the Anatch military checkpoint northeast of occupied #Jerusalem. #IsraeliCrimes #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/ZFTwnpJmrC — EQB (@pal_resi) July 16, 2020

This is the third time that Israel forces have detained Barghouthi, who hails from the Ramallah-district town of Beit Rima.

The leading professor had been arrested in April 2016 and placed under administrative detention, a prolonged, indefinitely renewable imprisonment without charge or trial, before being sentenced to seven months by an Israeli military court in October 2016.

Dear Readers in the US, Support The Palestine Chronicle today and receive a signed copy of Ramzy Baroud’s latest book, “These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons”.https://t.co/MAORjEpwAD pic.twitter.com/LgYfAnkr2j — @palestinechron (@PalestineChron) July 16, 2020

The first time he had been arrested was in December 2014 for comments he made on Facebook and on television.

Barghouthi’s case has attracted growing global attention, especially from concerned fellow international scientists and academics, many at the top of mathematics and science fields.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)