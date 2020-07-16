‘Capturing Occupation’: Palestine Chronicle Talks to Hebron’s ‘Human Rights Defenders’ (WATCH)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In the latest episode of Palestine Chronicle TV, a social media talk show produced by Palestine Chronicle editors, Ramzy Baroud chats with members of Hebron’s ‘Human Rights Defenders’.

As illegal Jewish settlers increase their attacks on Palestinian civilians in the occupied city of Al Khalil (Hebron), the people of the Palestinian city continue to mount a campaign of popular resistance.

One of the channels of resistance is Human Rights Defenders, “a grass-roots, non-partisan Palestinian organization working to support nonviolent popular resistance through popular direct action and documentation of human rights violations committed by the Occupation.”

To understand the situation in Hebron better, Baroud spoke to Badee Dwaik, Head of Human Rights Defenders, Raghad Neiroukh, a journalist, Flora Thomas, a photographic artist, and activist Imad Abu Shamsiyah.

Abu Shamsiyah is the courageous activist who filmed the murder of Palestinian young man Abdul Fattah al-Sharif on March 24, 2016. The activist provided a full testimony to what had happened on that day.

“Why were you there with the camera? What happened that day?,” Baroud asked.

“I was having coffee with my wife in the morning, I heard shooting coming from outside, very close to my house,” Abu Shamsiyah began.

“I immediately went out to see what was going on, and my wife followed me; and she brought the camera with her. I found out that a person was lying in the street. There was also another person on the ground, who was bleeding from his face. […] I knew that al-Sharif was a Palestinian because an Israeli soldier kicked him. His body moved, both his legs and his hands.”

Abu Shamsiyah goes on, describing how he, along with his wife, began screaming “Haram, Haram,” to draw attention to the fate of the wounded young man.

The soldiers quickly moved in to push the couple back and to prevent Abu Shamsiyah from filming.

When the Israeli medics arrived to treat a slightly wounded Israeli soldier, one of the soldiers stepped forward and executed al-Sharif.

A full transcript of the testimony will be published by the Palestine Chronicle soon.

(The Palestine Chronicle)