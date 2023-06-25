Israeli Forces Arrest Three Palestinian Children in Nablus

Israeli occupation forces arrest Palestinian schoolchildren near Nablus. (File Photo: via WAFA)

Israeli occupation forces arrested three Palestinian children on Sunday during a raid into the northern West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that an Israeli army force stormed Till Street and arrested three Palestinian children, who were not yet identified.

The Israeli raid provoked confrontations with local Palestinian residents.

Meantime, Israeli occupation forces imposed strict restrictions on the movement of Palestinians through the Israeli checkpoints surrounding the city, causing traffic jams and delays.

Children have been a leading category of Palestinian casualties resulting from Israel’s ongoing violence in the occupied West Bank.

179 Palestinians have been reportedly killed since the beginning of the year, and hundreds of others were reportedly wounded.

(PC, WAFA)

