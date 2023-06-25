The US administration has suspended cooperation and financial support for projects in Israeli settlements built illegally on Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank, Israel media sources reported.

The Israel Broadcasting Corporation said on Sunday that “the current US administration has decided to stop all forms of financial support for scientific, technical and technological projects in Israeli settlements in the West Bank.”

The official Israeli source quoted government sources as saying that “the new decision constitutes a reversal of the decision of the administration of former President Donald Trump, which legitimized the official US authorities to support projects in the settlements.”

The decision of the US administration of President Joe Biden is considered a return to the American view that Israeli settlements in the Occupied West Bank are illegal, since the West Bank is a militarily occupied territory.

The news was also confirmed by the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz, which reported on Sunday that,

“The Biden administration has informed Israel on Sunday that the United States will not transfer any funds to research institutes or scientific and technological projects taking place in the West Bank.”

The ‘peace process’ between Israel and the Palestinians has been stalled for years because of Israel’s continued construction of settlements on West Bank land, which the Palestinian side rejects and asserts that settlements represent a serious obstacle to peace.

The Palestinian position is consistent with international law.

Contrary to international law, however, Washington considers Jerusalem the capital of Israel, and, as of 2017, it moved its embassy to the city.

(PC, RT, Sputnik)