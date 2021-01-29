Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Kafr Qaddum, Injure Dozens

Weekly protest in Kafr Kaddum, in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces Friday afternoon suppressed a protest in the town of Kafr Qaddum, near the West Bank city of Qalqiliya, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli forces violently dispersed Palestinians, who were protesting the ongoing closure of the town’s main access road.

Israeli forces injured three participants with rubber-coated steel bullets and caused dozens of others to suffocate from tear gas.

For many years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been protesting every Friday against illegal Israeli settlements, as well as to call on Israeli authorities to reopen the village’s main road, which has been sealed off by the occupation authorities since 2002.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

