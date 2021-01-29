EU Calls on Israel for Immediate Release of Palestinian Child Amal Nakhleh

The European Union called today upon the Israeli occupation authorities to immediately release Palestinian child detainee Amal Nakhleh, 17-years-old.

“We echo the UN Human Rights Office in the occupied Palestinian territory in calling for the immediate release of 17-year old Amal Nakhleh. Amal was sentenced by an Israeli military court for six months of administrative detention without charges or trial,” said the European Union in a statement.

On 10 December 2020, the Israeli military court of appeal confirmed the release of child detainee Amal Nakhleh, 16 years old, after 40 days in incarceration. https://t.co/7TDoua4PXu — Samidoun (@SamidounPP) December 12, 2020

The European Union has expressed its “long-standing concerns about the extensive use by Israel of administrative detention without formal charges,” and called on Israel “to respect its obligations under the Convention on the Rights of the Child to which it is a state party.”

Israeli occupation forces arrested Nakhleh from his home in Ramallah, in the West Bank, on January 21, 2021, and placed him under administrative detention, without official charges or trial, for six months.

Nakhleh is suffering from an autoimmune disease that requires regular medication and medical attention.

Amal Nakhleh is a 16-year-old Palestinian boy from the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah. Join the campaign for Amal's release and share his story! #FreeAmal #StopChildDetention pic.twitter.com/UDEFiNgPQ2 — All That's Left: Anti-Occupation Collective (@ATLCol) December 7, 2020

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network Samidoun, “every year, around 700 Palestinian children are brought before Israeli military courts after being arrested, detained and interrogated. The vast majority report some form of torture and abuse, including kicking and beating in military jeeps as well as psychological torture during interrogation, including threats to arrest family members.”

At the end of September 2020, 157 Palestinian minors were held in Israeli prisons as security detainees and prisoners, according to Addameer.

