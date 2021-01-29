US Democratic Politicians Slam Israel for Preventing Palestinians Access to Vaccine

Democrat politicians in the US have slammed Israel for preventing Palestinians from accessing the coronavirus vaccine.

In an Instagram post by the Institution of Middle East Understanding (IMEU), politicians criticized Israel for its lack of responsibility in ensuring Palestinians also received the vaccine to protect against COVID-19, which has ripped across the world, causing a global pandemic.

Newly elected Democratic Congressman Jamaal Bowman said:

“[Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu must ensure that both Israelis and Palestinians have access to the Covid vaccine. This cruelty is another reminder of why the occupation must end.”

Congressman Joaquin Castro said:

“I’m disappointed by [Israel’s] exclusion of Palestinians under Israeli occupation from these vaccination efforts, despite making Covid vaccines available to Israeli settlers in the West Bank.”

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who is a Palestinian-American, accused Israel of being a racist state, which would deny her grandmother access to a vaccine, saying:

“Israel is a racist state, and that they would deny Palestinians like my grandmother access to a vaccine, [shows] that they don’t believe she’s an equal human being that deserves to live.”

This comes as Israel enjoys the world’s fastest vaccine distribution rate. With regular imports of Pfizer Inc. vaccines, it has administered at least one dose to more than 25 percent of its nine million population since December 19, its Health Ministry says.

However, while Israeli nationals, including those living in illegal West Bank settlements, receive the inoculation, Palestinians forced to endure Israel’s decades-long occupation have not been offered access to the medication, in contravention of international humanitarian law.

