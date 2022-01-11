Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Students near Ramallah

One person was hit by a rubber bullet in the head and dozens suffocated from tear gas inhalation on Tuesday, as Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinian students near Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli soldiers, stationed at an army checkpoint, fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at dozens of university students who were protesting the arrest of several Palestinian student leaders.

This afternoon, undercover Israeli occupation forces infiltrated @BirzeitU campus, shooting students with live bullets, injuring and brutally arresting two of them, along with three other students.#education #Apartheid #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/yVzO9NpebD — Right to Education (@Right2Edu) January 10, 2022

On Monday afternoon, Israeli special forces detained five students in front of the Birzeit University.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces used a white van with a Palestinian registration plate to sneak their way into the university campus and abducted five students from the gate of the campus.

The van used by Israeli forces to kidnap two students off Birzeit University campus. pic.twitter.com/HPUCFssyF7 — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) January 10, 2022

Birzeit University is one the oldest and largest Palestinian universities in the West Bank, with around 14,500 registered students in 2020, according to university records.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)