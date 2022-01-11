Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Students near Ramallah

A sit-in in front of Birzeit University in protest of the Israeli detention of Palestinian students. (File Photo: via Twitter)

One person was hit by a rubber bullet in the head and dozens suffocated from tear gas inhalation on Tuesday, as Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinian students near Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses said that Israeli soldiers, stationed at an army checkpoint, fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at dozens of university students who were protesting the arrest of several Palestinian student leaders.

On Monday afternoon, Israeli special forces detained five students in front of the Birzeit University.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces used a white van with a Palestinian registration plate to sneak their way into the university campus and abducted five students from the gate of the campus.

Birzeit University is one the oldest and largest Palestinian universities in the West Bank, with around 14,500 registered students in 2020, according to university records.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

