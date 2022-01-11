‘Huge Victory’: Israel’s Weapons Manufacturer Forced to Close Site near Manchester (VIDEOS)

Palestine advocacy groups have claimed a “huge victory” against Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems, which decided to shut one of its UK branches, the Middle East Monitor reported.

On Monday, Elbit sold off its Ferranti Power and Control business in Manchester to TT Electronics for $12 million in a deal which the Israeli firm completed, apparently, as part of the “restructuring of its UK operations”.

Israel's weapons were made in #Oldham, but not anymore as we #ShutElbitDown for good! This is a victory for #Palestine, #Kashmir, and all those who suffer so Israel's arms trade can profit. pic.twitter.com/je21cm6bE3 — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) January 10, 2022

However, in a press release published by Palestine Action, the campaign group states that 18 months of sustained direct action have cost the Israeli firm millions of dollars, making it infeasible to keep its factories open in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

The site has also been subject to regular protests called by Oldham Peace and Justice and Palestine Action, with large crowds gathering outside the factory on a weekly basis since the massive and brutal bombardments of Gaza by Israel in May.

Palestine Action gets the goods; Israel's major arms factory in #Oldham is SHUT DOWN. Now, its time to kick all of Elbit sites out of Britain. Join Palestine Action: https://t.co/1q0pkJxH5I and donate today: https://t.co/MgnBGihUAJ #ShutElbitDown pic.twitter.com/6uW3YRohUA — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) January 10, 2022

“The sale of Ferranti and the closure of the Oldham factory is a huge victory for the movement,” said a spokesperson for Palestine Action, adding that “Direct action works – the brave individuals who occupied the factory over the past year can proudly say that drone technologies are no longer in production in Oldham.”

The spokesperson also said that “it’s not enough that just one of these death-factories shuts down. We want to see Elbit itself shut down for good, and all of their businesses forced out of Britain – we will keep escalating our actions until that happens.”

UPDATE: @Pal_action activists have smashed windows and thrown red paint, symbolising the blood of Palestinians, across the entrance and walls of Elbit System's, #Oldham. Some arrests already made, at least 2 remain on roof. #ElbitSystems #Palestine pic.twitter.com/MP4ZCRREyp — Robert Carter (@Bob_cart124) August 23, 2021

Palestine Action maintains that the site had been targeted due to the crimes committed against Palestinian civilians using Elbit Ferranti products.

The Oldham factory is said to have been used for the manufacture of specialist military products and technology, including the SkEyepersistent surveillance system aboard Elbit’s Hermes 450 and 900 drones.

Ferranti also manufactures the SpectroXR ultra long-range imaging system for Hermes drones. Hermes drones have been used extensively by Israel in bombardments of Gaza, notably during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 in which over 2,200 Palestinians were killed, including 526 children.

"It's a win for Palestine and a win for Palestine Action" – @swilkinsonbc NOT GUILTY rules British judge on pro-Palestine activists who took direct action against Elbit System's & UAV Engines – producers of Israeli drones.@PressTV @Pal_action pic.twitter.com/6Phn4UsOkc — Robert Carter (@Bob_cart124) December 7, 2021

The site was also used for the production of IronVision helmets for use in battle tanks such as the Carmel – specifically designed for operations in densely built urban areas, such as Gaza.

