Israeli Forces Attack Palestinians for Attempting to Reach Their Farmlands

Israeli forces on Tuesday attacked Palestinians while attempting to reach their farmlands in the village of Qusra, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli soldiers fired teargas canisters at the villagers when they attempted to access the 300 dunums of their olive and almond groves in the eastern part of the village. The area was recently seized by the Israeli military.

Israeli occupation forces block #Palestinian farmers access to their land in the occupied West Bank village of Qusra, today. pic.twitter.com/Eaf64HdhKo — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 29, 2022

This came just two days after a group of illegal Jewish settlers from the nearby settlement of Magdalim installed caravans on Palestinian lands in order to expand the settlement.

Additionally, last week, armed guards from the illegal settlement of Esh Kodesh used a military bulldozer to close with dirt mounds the road used by Palestinian villagers to access their lands.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)