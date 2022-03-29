Two Palestinian Students Detained for Listening to Arabic Music in Jerusalem

Two Palestinian students were briefly detained by an off-duty policeman and student for listening to Arabic music at the Hebrew University campus in West Jerusalem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The students were ordered not to come to campus for the next few days, the Israeli non-profit organization Ir Amim said on Tuesday:

“Yesterday at the Hebrew University: two Palestinian students sat on campus and listened to music on the speaker. Suddenly a policeman came to them – who is not on duty, but a student at the university – and transferred them to investigation. The students were released but received an instruction not to come to the campus in the next few days.”

“Authorities love to flaunt that over time, the number of Palestinian Jerusalem students studying at the Hebrew University is growing, but the university’s generous response tells a different story,” the organization added.

Israel deploys several mechanisms to hinder Palestinian academic freedom. Raids on university campuses, arrests of student leaders, blocking access to external resources and faculty—are all toolkits for denying Palestinians the right to education and knowledge production. pic.twitter.com/uwFFmms3PD — Nadi Abusaada (@NadiSaadeh) March 9, 2022

Ir Amin also called on the university “to stand behind the Palestinian students and announce unanimously that it does not receive unjustified arrests in the area.”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)