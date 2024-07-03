Israel Escalates Violence – Five Palestinians Killed, Scores Detained, Homes Demolished

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The latest deaths bring to seven the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since Tuesday.

Israeli forces have killed five Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, four of whom were killed in a drone attack in the Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm.

Nidal Al-Amer, 23, was shot and killed by Israeli special forces during a raid on Jenin on Wednesday afternoon, reported the official news agency WAFA.

Sources told Wafa that a unit of the Israeli military, driving in a civilian vehicle with a Palestinian license plate, entered the industrial zone of the city, where they opened fire towards al-Amer, killing him.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said in a statement that al-Amer was “the son of the martyr Ziad Amer, the commander of the Jenin battle.”

In the early hours of Wednesday, four Palestinians were killed and several injured in an Israeli drone attack during a raid on the Nour Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm.

The Ministry of Health identified the four slain Palestinians as Yazid Sa’ad Adel Shafe’, 22, Nemer Anwar Ahmad Hamarsheh, 25, Mohammed Yasir Raja Shahadeh, 20, and Mohammed Hassan Ghanem Knoh, 22, WAFA reported.

A huge explosion was heard in the city after an Israeli drone fired a missile targeting a neighborhood in the middle of the camp, just after midnight.

U.S.-aligned Occupation Special Forces carried out an assassination in Jenin; Nidal Al-Amer, the son of the martyr Commander Ziyad Al-Amer was martyred in a hail of bullets.. Glory to our Martyrs pic.twitter.com/SIKlZj1a9h — Suribelle (@Syribelle) July 3, 2024

Assassination

On Monday, a woman and a 15-year-old boy were killed during an Israeli incursion into the town and camp. Nisreen Khaled Damiri, 47, died of shrapnel injuries in the neck and back, and Muhammad Ali Sarhan, was shot and killed by an Israeli forces bullet to the head.

Their deaths followed the assassination by Israeli forces of Saeed Al-Jaber, a commander in the Nour Shams camp battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades in Tulkarm on Sunday.

The number of people killed in the West Bank since Israel’s war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 560, including 136 children. In addition, some 5,300 others have been wounded, according to WAFA.

Arrests

Israeli occupation forces have detained at least 20 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank, including former prisoners, according to the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

In a joint statement, the organizations said that the arrests occurred in the Hebron (Al Khalil) governorate, while the rest occurred in the governorates of Jenin, Qalqilya, Nablus, Ramallah, Jericho, and Jerusalem.

Israel has detained more than 9,510 Palestinians from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, since October 7.

Homes Destroyed

Israeli occupation forces demolished three homes and a greenhouse in the occupied West Bank cities of Nablus, Jericho, and Bethlehem on Wednesday.

In Nablus, two houses under construction were demolished in the northwestern part of the town of Yatma, under the pretext that they were built without a permit.

In Jericho, the Israeli military demolished a three-story house that was home to a family of ten.

In Bethlehem, Israeli forces demolished greenhouses and razed large swaths of olive fields in the village of Al-Minya, southeast of the city.

According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, the occupation authorities issued 359 demolition notices against several Palestinian facilities under the pretext of not having a license, reported WAFA. Most of these notices were concentrated in the governorates of Hebron, Jericho and Ramallah.

Settler Attacks

Illegal Jewish settlers on Wednesday set fire to pastoral lands in the Arab Mlihat community, northwest of Jericho, according to WAFA.

The general supervisor of the Al-Baidar organization for defending the rights of the Bedouins, Hassan Mleihat, said the settlers set fire to pastoral crops of wheat and barley, owned by members of the Mleihat Arab Bedouin community.

On Tuesday, settlers set fires to lands adjacent to Al-Marajat Road, northwest of Jericho.

Settlers also stoned vehicles belonging to Palestinians on Wednesday near the Beit Eli outpost which was established on Palestinian land.

WAFA said the settlers gathered near the main street under the protection of the Israeli army and began stoning vehicles to prevent them from passing through the checkpoint.

Al-Aqsa Stormed

On Wednesday morning, settlers broke into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, under the protection of Israeli police.

Witnesses said that dozens of settlers entered the holy site in groups, conducted provocative tours throughout the compound, and performed Talmudic rituals.

During the incursion, Israeli police imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshippers to the mosque. They also intensified the restrictions at the gates of the Old City, effectively turning the area into a military zone.

(PC, WAFA)