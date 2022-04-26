Flare-up on Lebanon Border after Israeli Raids at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque

April 26, 2022
Tension has been running high on the Lebanon-Israel border. (Photo: Supplied)

A rocket launched from Lebanon on Monday struck in Israel, which responded with artillery fire, following repeated Israeli military raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Reuters news agency reported.

On Twitter, the Israeli military said it fired dozens of shells at “open spaces in south Lebanon, near the launch area, and also at an infrastructure target”, which it did not identify.

Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past. However, the border has been largely quiet since Israel’s war on Lebanon in 2006.

At least 57 Palestinians were injured on Friday when Israeli occupation forces stormed the Al-Aqsa compound, medics said. Hundreds of Palestinians were rounded up and arrested.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

