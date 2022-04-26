Flare-up on Lebanon Border after Israeli Raids at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque

A rocket launched from Lebanon on Monday struck in Israel, which responded with artillery fire, following repeated Israeli military raids at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Reuters news agency reported.

On Twitter, the Israeli military said it fired dozens of shells at “open spaces in south Lebanon, near the launch area, and also at an infrastructure target”, which it did not identify.

The IDF fired dozens of artillery shells toward targets in southern Lebanon after a rocket was fired into northern Israel on Sunday, near the border town of Shlomi https://t.co/Asfvu09RQw by @RinaBassist — Al-Monitor (@AlMonitor) April 26, 2022

Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past. However, the border has been largely quiet since Israel’s war on Lebanon in 2006.

Footage documenting the damage inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem in the aftermath of recent raids by the Israeli occupation forces on the holy site.#AlAqsaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/bnSNvDv4Et — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) April 24, 2022

At least 57 Palestinians were injured on Friday when Israeli occupation forces stormed the Al-Aqsa compound, medics said. Hundreds of Palestinians were rounded up and arrested.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)