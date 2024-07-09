Hudhud Episode Two – Resistance Roundup – Day 277

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hezbollah’s latest video entitled Hudhud episode two was released on Tuesday, although the Israeli army says the footage must have been taken months ago.

The video showed “intelligence bases, leadership camps (and other) camps in the occupied Syrian Arab Golan, which were brought back by the planes of the air force of the Islamic Resistance,” a statement by the military media of Hezbollah said.

The Lebanese group had issued a similar video, of approximately nine minutes, last month, which included a detailed survey of areas in northern Israel including sensitive military and intelligence sites in the city of Haifa.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted 4 zionist Merkava 4 tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells on Baghdad Street in the Al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters succeeded at detonating a minefield targeting two zionist military bulldozers of type D9, causing them to burn completely near Khaled Bin Al-Walid Mosque, west of Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters detonated an anti-personnel explosive device in a gathering of enemy soldiers, leaving them between dead and wounded near Burj Al-Riyad, west of the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters detonated a ground explosive on a zionist D9 military bulldozer in the vicinity of Burj al-Riyadh, west of the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.

“The fighters of Al-Qassam targeted a zionist force entrenched inside a building with a TBG shell and clashed with them using machine guns. During the withdrawal of some members of the force and the evacuation of soldiers after leaving them dead and wounded, they were targeted again by detonating a Ra’adiya anti-personnel explosive device in Al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to snipe a zionist soldier, inflicting a direct hit in the industrial area of Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a zionist force fortified inside a house with two tandem shells in the vicinity of Al-Hawashi Mosque in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a zionist force fortified inside a house using a TBG shell, causing the members of the force to be killed and injured, in the industrial area of Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“We are engaged in fierce clashes with zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles on the axis of advance in Gaza City using machine guns and anti-tank missiles. “Our fighters targeted, with Barq anti-personnel explosive projectiles, a zionist infantry force in Tal Al-Hawa southwest of Gaza City. “We bombed Nir Yitzhak with a rocket salvo. “We bombarded, with mortar shells, a position of zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the Al-Abd Jabr area, south of the Yabna camp in the city of Rafah. “We destroyed a zionist military vehicle with a ground explosive device of the Thaqib-barrel type on the axis of advance in Tal Al-Hawa southwest of Gaza City. “We bombed with a barrage of mortar shells the vehicles and soldiers of the zionist enemy in the vicinity of the industrial area in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, west of Gaza City.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:56 on Tuesday, 09-07-2024, targeted the Al-Marj site with artillery shells, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 3:05 pm on Tuesday 09/07/2024, the basket of modern spy equipment raised on a crane at the Hadab Yarin site and it was hit directly by a guided missile, causing it to be destroyed and set on fire. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 09-07-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Tuesday, 09-07-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the Avivim settlement with appropriate weapons.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)