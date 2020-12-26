PHOTOS: Israeli Warplanes Bomb Pediatric Hospital in Gaza, Injure Child

Israeli airstrikes and artillery attacks damaged a pediatric hospital, a center for disability services and several homes in the besieged Gaza Strip early Saturday morning, Palestine Chronicle correspondent Wafa Aludaini reported.

Israeli warplanes fired five missiles east of the neighborhood of Tuffah in Gaza City injuring a six-year-old girl and a young man, according to our reporter and eyewitness’ accounts in the targeted area.

Israeli media, citing official sources, claimed that the latest round of Israeli bombings targeted sites that belong to the Palestinian movement Hamas, which currently governs the Gaza Strip.

A fire broke out at the location of the airstrike as the firefighters worked all night to put off the fire in the attack that took place an hour after midnight. Electric power was also cut off to several areas east of Gaza as a result of the strikes.

Israel claimed the attacks came after two missiles were fired from Gaza and fell in open areas in southern Israel without causing damages or injury.

“It was a horrible night for the children at the Al-Durrah Hospital, due to the missiles fired by the Israeli occupation warplanes, which caused serious damage to the hospital, spreading fear and panic among children and their families,” Dr. Majed Hamadah, manager of the hospital, told our correspondent.

“This is not the first time that the Al-Durrah Hospital has been bombed by the Israeli occupation, despite the fact that it is a pediatric hospital,” Dr. Hamadah added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)