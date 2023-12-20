Israeli Forces Carry out New Massacres, Kill Scores of Palestinians in Gaza

Israeli occupation aircraft and artillery continued to bomb various areas in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, especially on Jabaliya and Khan Yunis in northern and central Gaza.

The Palestine Chronicle correspondent said that heavy Israeli bombardment targeted Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing and injury of scores of Palestinian civilians, most of them children and women.

The bombing on Jabaliya comes after 16 civilians were killed and more than 70 others were injured yesterday evening in a bombing that targeted the town and refugee camp.

Medical sources in the Gaza Strip confirmed that the occupation forces killed more than 13 people in the Anan family home.

The occupation warplanes reportedly launched a series of raids on the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, in conjunction with violent Israeli artillery shelling.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a child was killed and a number of others were wounded in a bombing that targeted a house in the Japanese neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, and that injuries occurred as a result of an Israeli raid on the city’s Al-Amal neighborhood.

The occupation aircraft also bombed a house in the middle of the Shaboura camp in the center of the city of Rafah, resulting in the killing and injury of many citizens.

On Tuesday evening, 13 civilians were killed and others were injured when the Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

15 people were also killed and others were injured when the occupation aircraft bombed a house for the Hamdan family, west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The occupation artillery bombed the neighborhoods of Al-Tuffah, Al-Daraj and Shejaiya, east of Gaza City. The occupation aircraft also bombed a house near Sheikh Radwan Pool in the city.

Medical sources reported that about 100 people were killed and hundreds wounded during the last hours of yesterday evening, as a result of the massacres committed by the occupation forces throughout the Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 19,667 Palestinians have been killed and 52,586 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)