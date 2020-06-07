Israeli Forces Crack down on Demonstrators Marking Occupation of Palestine

Israeli occupation forces cracked down on Friday on Palestinian demonstrators marking the 53rd anniversary of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

Hundreds of Palestinians took part in demonstrations in the villages of Bal’in, Na’lin, Kafr Qaddoum, Hares, and the Qusin neighborhoods, Hebron and the Jordan Valley.

The protesters raised placards condemning the Israeli occupation and Israeli violations against the Palestinians and their rights.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, the Palestinian Red Crescent dealt with six cases of protesters wounded by the Israeli occupation during the protests.

On June 5, Palestinians commemorate Naksa Day, the Arab defeat in the 1967 war, and the subsequent Israeli occupation of what remained of historic Palestine.

Naksa means the ‘letdown’. Like the term ‘Nakba’, which refers to the ‘catastrophic’ destruction of the Palestinian homeland at the hands of Zionist militias in 1948, Naksa too has been itched in the collective memory of Palestinians for decades.

