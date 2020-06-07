Thousands Protest Netanyahu’s Annexation Plan in Israel

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to extend sovereignty over parts of the occupied West Bank, de-facto annexation of land that the Palestinians seek for a state, reported Reuters.

Protesting in face masks and keeping their distance from each other under new coronavirus restrictions, the demonstrators gathered under the banner “no to annexation, no to the occupation, yes to peace and democracy.”

Israeli occupation polices assult a journalist when he was covering a Jewish protest in Israel against annexation plane. pic.twitter.com/7aAcbRCUxm — 𝔸𝕙𝕞𝕖𝕕 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕖𝕪𝕒 (@AhmedShameya) June 6, 2020

However, the protest, organized by left-wing groups, did not appear to be the start of a popular mass movement.

“Around half of Israelis support annexation, according to a recent opinion poll,” Reuters reports.

The organizers screened a video address by US Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders.

On June 1, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed his pledge to annex part of the occupied Palestinian West Bank in July.

Palestinians have expressed outrage, appealing to the international community to block the Israeli step, which, if implemented, would be considered the final nail in the two-state solution’s coffin.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced on May 19 that the PA is canceling all agreements with Israel and the US, as a direct response to Israel’s annexation plans.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)