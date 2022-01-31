Israeli Forces Demolish New Palestinian Home in Jordan Valley

Israeli forces demolished a new Palestinian home in the Jordan Valley. (Photo: via Friends of Palestine Twitter Page)

Israeli forces demolished a new Palestinian home on Sunday, in the latest spate of demolitions in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu news agency reported.

The house was razed in the village of Al-Aqaba in the Jordan Valley, according to Moataz Bisharat, who is responsible for monitoring Israeli settlement-building activity in Tubas. Bisharat said that Israeli forces cited the lack of a building permit in Area C for the demolition.

Israel widely uses the pretext of lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes, especially in Area C in the occupied West Bank, which constitutes around 60% of its space.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions – Area A, B, and C.

Area C is under Israel’s administrative and security control until a final status agreement is reached with the Palestinians.

