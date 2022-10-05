WATCH: One Dead, Two Injured as Israeli Occupation Forces Surround, Shoot at House near Nablus

Alaa Zaghal, 21, was killed by Israeli occupation forces near Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

One Palestinian was killed on Wednesday and three others were injured as Israeli occupation forces surround a house in the town of Deir al-Hatab, east of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, occasionally shooting at it to force people inside to surrender, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Alaa Nasser Zaghal, 21, has died of his wounds. He was shot in the head and was in critical condition when he was brought with two others injured in the shoulder to the Rafidya hospital in Nablus. The other two are in stable condition, according to the Ministry.

A third person, Palestine TV cameraman Loai Samhan, was shot in the hand while covering the army assault on the town. He was reported in stable condition.

A fourth person was also injured in the leg by a live bullet, said the Health Ministry, and he is also in stable condition.

Reports from Deir al-Hatab said Israeli soldiers broke into the town and surrounded a building where a resident identified as Salman Omran was inside.

An exchange of gunfire was reported with the soldiers shooting at the house to force Omran to surrender.

In a voice message from the house, Omran appealed for help as gunmen engaged the Israeli soldiers surrounding the house leading to the injuries.

Reports later said Omran has surrendered and left the building after the Israeli army had brought a bulldozer apparently to demolish it over his head. Omran was taken away by the army.

