Israeli Forces Demolish Three Palestinian Buildings near Apartheid Wall

April 1, 2020 Blog, News
Israeli soldiers demolish Palestinian buildings in the Northern West Bank village of Rummaneh. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israeli army demolished this morning three buildings that were under construction in the northern West Bank village of Rummaneh, west of the city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

A large Israeli force raided the village and proceeded to demolish the three buildings owned by three residents of Rummaneh that were being built near the Israeli apartheid wall.

Clashes erupted between the soldiers and local youths during the army operation causing several suffocation cases among protesters, who inhaled teargas fired by the soldiers.

The Israeli army had previously informed Rummaneh residents of a decision to demolish their buildings near the barrier under the pretext they were being built without a permit.

According to the human rights group B’tselem, “over the years, Israel has demolished hundreds of houses as part of this policy, leaving thousands of Palestinians homeless”.

This policy was widely condemned by human rights groups as “a collective punishment”, which is prohibited and violates binding provisions of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

