Israeli Forces Demolish Three Palestinian-Owned Structures near Jericho

September 19, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces demolish three Palestinian-owned structures on Monday in the Bedouin community of Arab al-Rashaydeh. (Photo: via Al-Jarmaq News TW Page)

Israeli forces demolished three Palestinian-owned structures on Monday in the Bedouin community of Arab al-Rashaydeh, near Jericho, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Hasan Mleihat, a member of al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, said that Israeli forces raided the community and demolished the three structures, owned by three different residents.

Mleihat added that Israel wants to uproot the community from their land in order to take it over for its settlement enterprise in violation of international and humanitarian laws.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

