Israeli Forces Demolish Three Palestinian-Owned Structures near Jericho

Israeli forces demolished three Palestinian-owned structures on Monday in the Bedouin community of Arab al-Rashaydeh, near Jericho, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Hasan Mleihat, a member of al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, said that Israeli forces raided the community and demolished the three structures, owned by three different residents.

🟥 The occupation militants demolished mobile homes in the Arab al-Rashayida bedouin community, north of Jericho 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/XBMOwMcMse — Suribelle (@Syribelle) September 19, 2022

Mleihat added that Israel wants to uproot the community from their land in order to take it over for its settlement enterprise in violation of international and humanitarian laws.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)