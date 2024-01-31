Israeli Forces Detain 28 Palestinians in Occupied West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces detained 28 Palestinians in various areas of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian prisoner groups.

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society reported in a joint statement that the new arrests bring the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since October 7 to 6,420.

The statement noted that Palestinians are subjected to beating and abuse during Israeli detention campaigns. Israeli occupation soldiers conduct field interrogations, in addition to damaging Palestinian homes and properties.

In their annual report, both groups said the total number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons at the end of December 2023 stood at 8,800, including 80 women.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 380 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since October 7, with over 4,000 others injured.

(PC, Anadolu)