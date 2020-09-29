Israeli Forces Detain Five Palestinians, Including Minor

Israeli forces Tuesday overnight detained five Palestinians, including a minor, and seized a vehicle from various parts of the West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Security sources told WAFA that Israeli forces detained a 14-year-old minor in a raid in the Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Israeli soldiers conducted a raid in Deir al-Asal village, southwest of the city, where they ransacked a villager’s house.

Meanwhile, Israeli police rounded up a young man after assaulting him near Bab al-Sahira, also known as Herod’s Gate, in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Police also barged their way into the Shufat refugee camp, where they rounded up another.

Israeli occupation forces detained 50 Palestinians, including two women, in overnight raids on Tuesday in the occupied West Bank. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/GZEagCDL1U — Baris Bagci (@BaarisBagci) September 23, 2020

In Ramallah district, soldiers carried out a raid in Kafr Malek village, east of the city, where they broke into several houses, seized a vehicle and rounded up two Palestinians.

The raid triggered confrontations, during which the soldiers opened fire towards local protestors. No injuries were reported though.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)