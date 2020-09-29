Israeli Forces Detain Five Palestinians, Including Minor

September 29, 2020 Blog, News
Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian villages and towns almost on a daily basis across the West Bank. (Photo: File)

Israeli forces Tuesday overnight detained five Palestinians, including a minor, and seized a vehicle from various parts of the West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Security sources told WAFA that Israeli forces detained a 14-year-old minor in a raid in the Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of the city of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Israeli soldiers conducted a raid in Deir al-Asal village, southwest of the city, where they ransacked a villager’s house.

Meanwhile, Israeli police rounded up a young man after assaulting him near Bab al-Sahira, also known as Herod’s Gate, in Jerusalem’s Old City.

Police also barged their way into the Shufat refugee camp, where they rounded up another.

In Ramallah district, soldiers carried out a raid in Kafr Malek village, east of the city, where they broke into several houses, seized a vehicle and rounded up two Palestinians.

The raid triggered confrontations, during which the soldiers opened fire towards local protestors. No injuries were reported though.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. 

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

