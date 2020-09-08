Israeli Forces Detain More than 40 Palestinians in West Bank

September 8, 2020 Blog, News
Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. (Photo: File)

The Israeli army waged a massive arrest campaign early this morning in the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil) where at least 43 Palestinians were rounded up, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

More than half of them are former prisoners, according to Palestinian security sources.

Israeli soldiers detained 22 Palestinians in the town of Dura, including nine former prisoners.

The others were from the city of Hebron, Yatta, al-Dahriyeh, Bani Naim, Arroub refugee camp, Beit Ummar, Sair and Sourif, during which the army broke into homes and ransacked them.

Elsewhere in the West Bank, the army detained four Palestinians from Bethlehem and one from the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm.

Around 5,700 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

