Israel Changes Strategy, at a Cost – Resistance Roundup – Day 143

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Due to the destruction of an unprecedented number of Israeli military vehicles in the Gaza war, the Israeli army has resorted to another style of fighting.

Instead of pushing hundreds of military vehicles, which represented easy targets for Palestinian Resistance fighters in the Strip, Israeli commanders have shifted their strategy. They are resorting to infantry units.

What Israeli leaders did not expect, however, is that Palestinian fighters continue to utilize the maxim “The land fights with its people”. Thus, they are resorting to their knowledge of Palestinian towns and cities to ambush and kill Israeli soldiers in unprecedented numbers.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“The fighters of Al-Qassam were able to detonate an anti-personnel explosive device against a Zionist infantry force, consisting of 15 soldiers inside one of the houses, causing its members to fall between dead and wounded in the area of Absan al-Kabira east of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the area of Absan Al-Kabira east of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters managed to target a Zionist force consisting of 4 soldiers with an anti-personnel shell and then eliminate them at point-blank range in the Abasan Al-Kabira area east of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Qassam vs IDF in Zeitoun, Gaza City: two Yassin strikes vs tanks. [Qassam Brigades 23/2] pic.twitter.com/PRpHlFVcrE — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) February 24, 2024

“The fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades and Saraya Al-Quds successfully trapped a Zionist force in a fight ambush in the vicinity of Palestine University in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in its members being killed or wounded. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard a gathering of occupation forces penetrating south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades, in cooperation with Omar Al-Qasim Groups, bombarded a gathering of occupation forces south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City with mortar shells.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

"We bombarded the Kissufim military site with a barrage of rockets. "We, along with Al-Qassam Brigades, caused a Zionist force to fall between dead and wounded in the vicinity of Palestine University north of the Central governorate, during a tight ambush using explosive devices, anti-armor and anti-personnel shells.

Footage of the extraordinary operation by Al Mujahideen Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades, sniping 6 zionist soldiers on their vehicles near Taybeh Towers west of Khan Yunis pic.twitter.com/XafldUhzSt — Heart of Palestine (@heartofPS) February 26, 2024

“We bombed, with a barrage of 60-caliber standard mortar shells, a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “We shot down a Zionist quadcopter aircraft while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the center of the city of Khan Yunis. “We targeted two Zionist military vehicles with RPG shells in the vicinity of the Doula Junction in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood south of Gaza City.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:10 AM on Monday, 26-02-2024, targeted an Israeli force in the Al-Baghdadi site and its vicinity with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 09:20 AM on Monday, 26-02-2024, shot down a large Israeli drone of the Hermes 450 type with a surface-to-air missile over Iqlim Al-Tuffah region. It was seen falling with the naked eye. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:00 PM on Monday, 26-02-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers around the Hadab Yarin position with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:10 PM on Monday, 26-02-2024, targeted the settlement of Shtula with rocket weapons.

Dozens of Hezbollah rockets target the occupied Syrian Golan. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/rEGpu1u8h9 pic.twitter.com/JfT3awVWan — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 26, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:15 PM on Monday, 26-02-2024, targeted the Branit barracks with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:00 PM on Monday, 26-02-2024, targeted the Golan Division headquarters in Nafah with sixty Katyusha rockets. ‏ “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:15 PM on Monday, 26-02-2024, targeted the Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 04:20 PM on Monday, 26-02-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:45 PM on Monday, 26-02-2024, targeted the Al-Abad site with appropriate weapons.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)