WATCH: Israeli Soldiers, Settlers Brutally Assault Palestinian in Hebron

Israeli soldiers and settlers Thursday brutally assaulted a Palestinian in the Old City of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Video footage that has gone viral online showed Israeli troops assisting armed settlers in assaulting and beating Waseem Mansour Jaber, who did nothing, except for defending his family in the Jaber neighborhood of the old city of Hebron, where the illegal Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba is located.

Israeli forces backed by armed illegal settlers physically assault a Palestinian man called Waseem Mansour Jaber, after settlers attacked the Palestinian residents of Jaber neighbourhood in Hebron, where the illegal Kiryat Arba settlement is also located pic.twitter.com/l4fODrXF2i — لينة (@LinahAlsaafin) June 3, 2021

The city of Hebron, which houses the Ibrahimi Mosque, is home to roughly 160,000 Palestinian Muslims and about 800 notoriously aggressive Israeli settlers who live in compounds heavily guarded by Israeli troops.

Israel has expelled the only international monitors protecting Hebron’s Palestinians from 800 heavily guarded settlers, one of whom committed the 1994 massacre that triggered their deployment.

– A 56-year-old woman was injured in an attack by Israeli settlers.

– The occupation arrests Waseem Mansour Jaber (18 years), in Jaber neighborhood in the Old City of Hebron#IsraelTerrorists #FreePalestine https://t.co/zGFdeHgORU — Ghada (@Ghada86760958) June 3, 2021

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)