Israeli Forces Detained 2,142 Palestinian Citizens of Israel over Pro-Palestine Stance

June 4, 2021 Blog, News
Israeli police arrest a Palestinian citizen of Israel during a protest in Nazareth. (Photo: Omar Sameer, via Activestills.org)

Israeli police said yesterday that they had arrested 2,142 Palestinian citizens of Israel filing indictments against 285 of them following protests against Israeli attacks in Jerusalem and the aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip, Anadolu reported.

In a statement, the police said 614 people were “still behind bars”, while the rest had been released.

Palestinian citizens of Israel constitute about 20 percent of the number of the country’s population.

On May 24, the Legal Center for Arab minority rights in Israel, Adalah, said that the Israeli police campaign of arrests was “a war by military police which take place at night and which requires a response from all political forces, parties and the Follow-up Committee alike.”

“This is a war of arrests against demonstrators, political activists and minors, which includes large forces raiding the homes of parents and families to intimidate them, and aims to take revenge on Palestinian citizens for their recent political and patriotic stances,” it added.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

